Erie community weighs in on impact of COVID-19 vaccines

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine being administered to local health care workers, and the Moderna vaccine being authorized by the FDA commissioner. Some members of the community say it gives them hope for when the vaccinations will be available to the public.

Many people say they are excited about the vaccine. They say seeing health care workers receiving the vaccine gives them hope for 2021. One member of the community says she would receive the vaccine and the possibility of these vaccines being available to the public gives her hope.

“It’s been a really hard year and everyone just needs some peace of mind and I am just so happy that it is coming out, especially around the holidays. It just gives us even more hope.” said Cassandra Rodriguez.

One health care workers says she has fought COVID-19 and has seen the impact that the virus can have on a person. She says people should take advantage of the vaccine when they can.

“It was purely debilitating, the side effects of it were terrible. I am very excited there is a vaccine and I highly recommend it for everybody.” said Bri Rickett.

Another member of the company agrees, saying all vaccines are helpful.

“No matter the symptoms they might have with, it’s definitely going to be a lot more helpful, get things opened up, maybe get these masks off.” said Sean Michaoczik.

Some people say health care workers receiving the vaccine isn’t enough to influence them to receive it when its available.

“Why would I want to inject my body with something that I don’t know what it is and if I knew 100% it would cure it or cause me to not get COVID, that might be a different story. I’m definitely not interested in getting the vaccine.” said Cherie Bishop.

The Moderna vaccine has also just been approved by the FDA. We will have to wait for it to be distributed in the weeks to come.