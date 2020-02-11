Erie Constable ordered to pay civil penalty for failure to timely file a Statement of Financial Interest for 2018

An Erie Constable has been ordered to a pay a civil penalty in regards to a violation of the Public Ethics Act.

According to the State Ethics Commission, Constable David Cimino failed to timely file a Statement of Financial Interests for 2018.

Cimino is ordered to pay a civil penalty of $250.00 by no later than the 30th day after the mailing date of his order.

Cimino is also ordered to file a complete and accurate Statement of Financial Interests for 2018 no later than 30th day after the mailing date of his order.

If Cimino fails to comply with the listed actions, the Order will result in the initiation of an appropriate enforcement action.

Correction: This article was updated to reflect an error reported that Cimino was ordered to file a complete and accurate Statement of Financial Interests for 2018 no later than the 30th of February, as well as, that Cimino is ordered to pay a civil penalty of $250.00 by no later than the 30th day of February after the mailing date of his order.