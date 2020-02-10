Erie Convention Center Authority calls emergency meeting to discuss upcoming Warner Theatre renovations

The Erie Convention Center Authority has called an emergency meeting for noon to discuss how to move forward with the proposed Warner Theatre restorations.

Samiar Nefzi was LIVE from the Bayfront Convention Center this morning with more on the meeting.

During the meeting, board members are expected to discuss the $10 million still needed for the last phase of the upcoming Warner Theatre renovations.

During the last meeting, board members said they needed more time to look over bids before moving forward.

Overall, the Warner Theatre renovations are estimated to cost around $27 million with just over $16 million coming from the state if the project could be fully funded.

April 4th will be the last event at the Warner before entering an 18-month construction period.

Executive Director Casey Wells says they plan to move forward with the lowest bids.

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.