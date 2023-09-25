Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has released the identity of the woman found dead outside an east Erie home on the morning of Sept. 19.

Cook identified the woman as 48-year-old Autumn Christine Bassham. Erie Police were initially called to the 1100 block of East 28th Street on Tuesday morning after someone contacted 911 to report a missing person.

The caller stated they heard a female screaming around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon further investigation, Bassham’s body was found in the backyard of the home.

Erie Police have charged 45-year-old Gordon Kirkland with criminal homicide in Bassham’s death.