Erie County 2020 budget presented today

The numbers for the proposed Erie County 2020 budget are out, which includes a possible tax increase for county residents.

The 2020 budget totals to $457.5 million overall. County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper proposed a $0.25 million tax increase, which translates to an additional tax of $25 per year on a home valued at $100,000.

She says the three main drivers that determined the need for this tax increases were payroll, a 43% pension increase, and an 11% increase in healthcare.

“It was a very tough budget this year. Some things we didn’t expect; the higher healthcare costs coming in. We just had some incidents that we can’t really help. Some employees got sicker this year than in past years, that was big bump,” said Kathy Dalhkemper, Erie County Executive.

The budget proposal was submitted to the Erie County Council for review. The budget is expected to be approved by Dec. 1st.