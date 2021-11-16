Erie County 911 operators to receive wage increase

Erie County 911 operators will receive a wage increase.

This news comes after Erie County Council members passed the ordinance at the meeting on November 16th.

This ordinance could not have come at a better time. According to the council, Erie County 911 Call Center is short staffed.

Council members hope the wage increase will attract more people to work at the center and keep existing employees there.

911 operators in Erie County are getting a pay increase of $2.75.

County council members passed the ordinance Tuesday evening to improve working conditions, lower stress, and burnout in employees.

“As we increase their salary we have to add into their pention and medical and dental benefits and things of that nature that’s calculated into two dollars and seventy five cents,” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of Erie County Council.

Jeff McFadden is one 911 operator who has been working at the Erie County 911 for nine years.

“An increase of pay does not make it easier for us to focus our attention at work. We don’t have to worry about getting a second or third job and getting more people in,” said Jeff McFadden, Telecommunicator at Erie County 911 Center.

Chairman Anderson said now that the ordinance has passed he hopes more people will apply to work at the call center.

“We want to welcome all individuals from Erie County who have an interest in public service in public safety. This is an opportunity to step forward and begin your career there,” said Anderson.

All council members extended their gratitude to those 911 operators there tonight.

