Erie County accepting business applications for ARP funds

If you need help restoring your small business in Erie after COVID-19, the County and the Redevelopment Authority are now accepting applications for grant funding.

Through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the federal government awarded the County of Erie $52.4 million to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic and to help stimulate the Erie County economy.

The County has developed the “Building a Better Future” branding to identify the two small business programs, which fall under the ARP initiatives.

The New Small Business Grant is designed to provide necessary relief to new Erie County small businesses established on or after Jan. 1, 2020, that have been negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Council have designated up to $150,000 of funding to provide grants of $5,000 – $10,000 to stabilize these businesses. The New Small Business Grant will be administered by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA).

“Erie County continues to lead the way in supporting our small businesses and economy,” County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said. “Working together with County Council has allowed us to take the lead in assisting our struggling businesses and steadily we are rebuilding Erie County to be stronger and more resilient.”

The following criteria must be met for a new business to be eligible for consideration:

The applicant business is a for-profit entity (corporation, LLC, partnership, joint venture, sole proprietor with W2 employees).

The applicant business started operations at a physical location in Erie County between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, and has the ability to continue operations as a going concern, taking into account a potential program grant.

The applicant business is an employer firm with at least two but no more than 25 Erie County employees paid via W2 wages as of Jan. 1, 2021, determined either by a headcount or full-time equivalent employee calculation.

The applicant business has at least one physical location in Erie County.

The applicant business has experienced revenue loss or incurred unplanned costs substantially caused by COVID-19 and a grant is necessary to help it recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The applicant business must be current on all local, state and federal taxes.

The Local Shuttered Venue Grant is designed to offset the loss incurred by recreational, event, tourism and related industries that were not eligible for other COVID-19 relief programs. County Executive Dahlkemper and Erie County Council have allocated $1,474,991 to award to eligible entities. Grants up to $75,000 will be awarded.

The following criteria must be met for consideration:

Must be an Erie County, Pennsylvania location

Business must be in current operation

Must have 2019 and 2020 business financials

Must fall into one of the eligible NAICS (list located at www.ecrda.net)

Applicants who have received the SBA Shuttered Venue Grant are NOT eligible

Erie County LEAD Assets are NOT eligible (as defined by the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority)

To find more information about eligibility and apply, click HERE. Applications will start being accepted on Nov. 1. Properly completed applications will be awarded on a rolling basis.

Incomplete applications will not be considered until such time as the application is correct and complete.

