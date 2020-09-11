Erie County adapting to changes for 9/11 memorial services due to pandemic

Ceremonies to commemorate 9/11 will look a lot different this year across the commonwealth. Some events close to home in Erie are cancelled altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Blasco Library, you’d normally see people gathering to remember those lost on September 11th, but that isn’t going to be the case.

COVID-19 is forcing many communities to scale back on 9/11 ceremonies. One major memorial service at the Blasco Library will not be taking place, as a safety precaution.

“With the COVID situation, it just wasn’t a good move. Last year, there were many first responders, fireman.” said Mark Aleksandrowicz, Chairman of the Erie 9/11 Memorial.

Under normal circumstances, hundreds of people would gather at Erie’s memorial, which includes steel from the Twin Towers, to commemorate the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Aleks says he still plans on continuing remembering those lives.

“I’m going to my Facebook page, the 9/11 memorial Facebook page, and just posting items of interest.” Aleksandrowicz said.

West Ridge, among other Millcreek Fire Departments say while COVID-19 has taken a toll on some events, they’ll still continue with their memorial.

Prayer, a moment of silence, and raising of the flag will be led by the West Ridge, West Lake, Kearsarge, and Lake Shore Fire Departments.

“An event like this, we owe it to the people. We all feel that this can not be cancelled. We have to go through with this. We owe it to them, we owe it to the people who lost their lives.” said Jerry DeRosa, Chief of West Ridge.

Those taking part in Millcreek’s Memorial at 12th and Peninsula Drive will be asked to socially distance from one another and use precaution.

Millcreek’s Memorial Service is expected to begin at 6:00 p.m. After the service, emergency lights will be turned on to remember all the lives lost on 9/11.