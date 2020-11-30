Erie County among 15 municipalities awarded statewide grant to assist those experiencing homelessness

Governor Tom Wolf’s administration announced that $3 million in grant funding has been awarded to assist Pennsylvanians currently experiencing homelessness.
The funding has been awarded to 15 municipalities and organizations spanning 20 counties.
Under the program, funding will be provided for emergency shelter and temporary emergency shelter to expand shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used to assist homeless providers and communities prepare for, prevent the spread of and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing emergency shelter, targeted street outreach, and temporary emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness this winter.
Erie County is one of the municipalities awarded a grant, which is $200,365 in total.
- Erie United Methodist Alliance
- Emergency Shelter
- Temporary Emergency Shelter
- Street Outreach
- Community of Caring
- Emergency Shelter
- Safe Journey
- Emergency Shelter
- Community Shelter Services
- Emergency Shelter
- The Erie City Mission
- Emergency Shelter
“All Pennsylvanians are entitled to safe shelter, and that is never more important than in the cold winter months,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will help ensure that our communities can safeguard the health of all residents and protect them from the elements while working to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.”