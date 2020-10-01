Erie County and City Officials proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie Mayor Joe Schember proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

SafeNet taking the time Thursday to honor the City of Erie and Millcreek Police Departments for their use of the “Lethality Assessment Program” over the last five years.

District Attorney Jack Daneri also announced the establishment of a community-wide group called “The Domestic Violence Action Alliance.”

This alliance will review any deaths as a result of domestic violence.

“It’s thrilling. I so very much appreciate the support when I first started, I think there was much less understanding about domestic violence and much more criticism of the victims for not having the sense to get out of the situation, but its complicated!” said Linda King, Executive Director of SafeNet.

SafeNet also launching a new app called “R U Safe” available on the App Store.

The free app offers support for anyone who may be in an abusive relationship or for those concerned about someone in one.