Erie County announces changes to Pennsylvania hunting license fees

The PA Game Commission has increased transaction fees resulting in the new cost of $6.97 for a Pennsylvania Resident Antlerless Deer License and $26.97 for a Non-resident Antlerless Deer License.

The incorrect payment amounts will result in applications being rejected.

According to a news release, the Erie County Treasurers’ Office will begin accepting Pennsylvania Resident Antlerless Deer License applications by mail only on Monday, July 12th.

The applications for nonresidents will be accepted one week later, beginning on Monday, July 19th.

However, the Treasurers’ Office recommends mailing applications no earlier than Friday, July 9th to avoid being returned unprocessed.

The last day to purchase a Landowner Antlerless License is set for Friday, July 9th. The licenses are only available via the County Treasurers’ Office located at Room 109 at the Erie County Court House.

