Erie County announces Erie to Pittsburgh Trail dedication this Sunday

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance (EPTA) and Erie County invite the community to attend the dedication of the newly-established northern finishing point of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail on Dobbins Landing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Masks will be required at the ceremony.

The Erie to Pittsburgh Trail (EPT) is an almost 270-mile, non-motorized, multi-purpose trail system that will link Erie to Pittsburgh through small towns, rural landscapes, historic sites and cultural areas tied to region.

The long-distance trail is approximately 66 percent complete and is expected to increase to over 70 percent by the end of 2022.

The EPTA adopted the “90 by 90” campaign in 2019. The campaign sets a realistic but challenging goal of

having 90% of the trail complete an off-road route by 2029, Jim Holden’s, the organization founder’s 90th birthday.

“This trailhead is a testament to the commitment to creating a long-distance trail connecting Erie and

Pittsburgh,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Secretary. “Projects of this nature are critical in helping DCNR reach its departmental goal of having a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian to expand recreation opportunities for all.”

In Pittsburgh’s southern terminus, the 24-mile Three Rivers Heritage Trail estimated a total of $8.3 million in total economic impact with over 820,000 in annual visitors in 2014.

“The dedication of Erie’s Dobbins Landing as the northern terminus of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail marks a

significant milestone in the development of the Trail,” said Joy Fronzoli, Administrator of the Erie County

Greenways Program. “We are confident that this milestone will generate continued momentum toward the

completion of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail, which will benefit Erie County’s residents and visitors as well as

every community along the trail.

