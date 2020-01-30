Erie County announces launch of new website

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced the launch of a newly redesigned county website.

The new website https://eriecountypa.gov/ is said to be faster, more responsive and easier to navigate, including their mobile app.

Dahlkemper says she believes the new site accurately depicts Erie County as a place you want to come live, work and play.

All pages of the website are built to be DA compliant.

“Certain features like images have to be tagged a certain way. There has to be voice to speech on most of the pages. All of those features are implemented,” said Erick Friedman, Director of Information and Technology, Erie County.

The website has been active for about seven days now. It is already seeing an uptick of daily traffic with an increase of more than 3,000 hits per day.