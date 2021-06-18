Erie County announces new public information officer

Erie County has a new public information officer.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has announced that Michelle Jaggi will be replacing Melissa Dixon as the new public information officer, effective Monday, June 21.

Jaggi most recently worked in the Office of the County Executive as an administrative assistant. Prior to that role she was the Erie County Census Outreach Coordinator.



Jaggi graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.



“We are excited about Michelle’s blend of skills; she has been a part of our team for some time, and her experience working within county government and directly with Erie County residents will be an asset to my administrative team,” Dahlkemper said.

