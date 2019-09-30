Erie County attorney’s take part in bar association survey regarding Erie judges

Two of three judges seeking another 10 years on the bench received a yes vote from more than 50 percent of the Erie County attorney’s that took part in an August survey.

Judge Dan Brabender received an 87 percent approval rating

Judge Elizabeth Kelly received an 86 percent approval rating

Judge Stephanie Domitrovich received a 47 percent yes and a 46 percent no

Of the 434 ballots that were sent out, 234 or 54 percent were returned. Bar associations rules require at least 50 percent participation from attorney’s to make the survey valid.