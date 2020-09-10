Erie County awarded $21 million grant for Bayfront Parkway Project

The United States Department of Transportation will award two BUILD Grants for projects in Erie and Butler Counties.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, R-PA, and U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly, R-PA 16th, announced today that $21 million will be awarded to Erie County for the Bayfront Parkway Project and $25 million will be awarded to Butler County to fund several improvements to State Route 228.

“I am pleased that the Department of Transportation is funding these major infrastructure improvement projects in Butler County and Erie County,” said Senator Toomey. “These projects will boost local economies, support shovel ready jobs for workers, and ultimately reduce traffic congestion, and make our roads safer. Congressman Kelly has been a steadfast advocate for these projects for years and it was great working with him and Secretary Chao to get these initiatives across the goal line.”

“Once again the Trump Administration has kept its promise to invest in western Pennsylvania,” said Congressman Kelly. “These BUILD grants will allow Erie and Butler to upgrade the Bayfront Parkway and State Route 228 respectively, bringing jobs and economic growth to our region. Thank you to Secretary Chao and President Trump for helping us rebuild our infrastructure for the 21st century economy.”

“This Administration is making significant investments in infrastructure, and this $1 billion in BUILD grants will repair, rebuild, and revitalize transportation systems across America,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.