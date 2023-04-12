(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Office of Drug and Alcohol Abuse has been given access to almost $500,000 in grant funding to open a regional recovery hub, according to a release from state Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins, both D-Erie.

“Recent data comparing counties statewide shows a comparatively high rate of overdose deaths for Erie,” Merski said in the release. “Bringing these numbers down will require a full-scale effort to increase access to education, specialized treatment programs and other state and local resources that can break the cycle of dependence and promote recovery.

Representative Harkins called recovery hubs a promising strategy for combatting substance abuse disorder and getting people back to productive places in the community.

Funding for the grant comes from the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and is part of a $4 million package awarded to organizations statewide to establish regional recovery hubs.

The grants will then be awarded over a 15-month period starting July 1 of this year through Sept. 29, 2024.