The Erie County Bar Association’s annual Law Day event featured Amanda Knox as the keynote speaker.

The Erie County Bar Association celebrated Law Day at the Bayfront Convention Center on Tuesday afternoon while inviting Knox, an exoneree and journalist, to give a speech.

Between 2007 and 2015, Knox spent about four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder for which she long-claimed her innocence.

The chairman of the Erie County Bar Association Law Day Committee said that Knox’s civil rights were violated when she was charged with murder in Italy.

“After being convicted twice and spending four years in jail and being on trial for eight years. So we think her personal story, Amanda Knox’s personal story, is really a great backdrop for us to understand better and appreciate better our civil rights as American citizens,” said Craig Murphey, Chairman of Erie County Bar Association Law Day Committee.

Knox did not meet with reporters or want cameras in the room when she spoke.