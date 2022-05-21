The Erie County Bar Association held their 19th annual 5K run to give back to those in need.

The event raised funds for their signature community project known as “The Attorneys and Kids Together Program.”

The funds will go towards the educational need of homeless students in Erie County.

This event received a high turnout over the last 19 years including the modified virtual run in 2021.

The executive director of the County Bar Association told us what it meant to have this event and to help local homeless students.

“We are so appreciative of our law firms that sponsored. We have a full list of sponsors that are all attorney based so we’re grateful for that support, and of course as everyone registers their funds go to the AKT Program,” said Julie Kresge, Executive Director of Erie County Bar Association.

The Bar Association is excited to be back in-person in front of the Erie County Courthouse this year.