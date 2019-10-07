Erie County Bar Association to host 6th Annual ‘Wills for Heroes’ event

The Erie County Bar Association (ECBA) has announced they will host their 6th Annual Wills for Heroes event this weekend.

Wills for Heroes will take place Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will take place at The Will J. Schaaf & Mary B. Schaaf Education Center, located directly behind ECBA headquarters at 429 West 6th Street, Erie, PA 16507.

Wills for Heroes will provide free Wills, Living Wills, Health Care and Financial Powers of Attorney to both first responders and military veterans, as well as their spouses or partners, ensuring that their legal affairs are in order should tragedy ever strike. These services will be provided at no cost by ECBA members.

Wills for Heroes (WFH) is a national program that was created after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to provide free basic estate planning documents to first responders such as police, fire, emergency medical personnel, and also to military veterans.

WFH events have been held around the state by various county bar associations, with the assistance of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

For more information on this national program, visit the Wills for Heroes website at www.willsforheroes.org.