Erie County Board of Elections canceled poll worker training, seeking to move primaries to June

Among the many events affected by the coronavirus, you can now add politics to that list.

The Erie County Board of Elections announced that it has canceled poll worker training that was scheduled for this week.

The board made that decision with the safety of the poll workers and election staff in mind in accordance with county and state regulations.

As of now the state’s primary is scheduled for April 28th, but the state legislature is working on a bill that would move the election to June 2nd. This is according to Erie County Clerk of Courts Doug Smith.