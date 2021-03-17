Erie County Board of Elections determining primary election ballot order on “Lot Day”

The Erie County Board of Elections is determining the primary election ballot order.

40 employees with the Erie County Board of Elections are part of “Lot Day.”

The significance behind the scheduled day is to decide where candidates are placed on this year’s ballot. The order is determined by when a candidate submits their nomination papers.

“We have a basket and a number of ping pong balls. We fill the basket with ping pong balls that matches the number of people that submitted nomination papers.” said Doug Smith.

The next step is to notify candidates where they will be placed on the primary election ballot.