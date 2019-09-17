Erie County Board of Elections expected to finalize contract and approve vendor for 2020 primary elections

The Erie County Board of Elections is expected to finalize a contract as well as vote to approve a vendor for the 2020 primary elections.

JET 24 Action News’ Samiar Nefzi was live this morning at the Erie County Courthouse to tell us more about on the plans.

For over a year and a half, Erie County Council has been looking for a company to supply machines. The board is working to finalize the terms with Dominion voting and the County’s solicitor.

$1.3 million in tax money will be used over ten years. A paper ballot will also be used as a backup method during the election. Council member for District 4, Carl Anderson, said last time we spoke with him, he believes the intended contract is “very fair” for both parties.

“We feel that Dominion, we have worked with them into a very fair and equitable contract for the both of us, especially the tax papers of Erie County.

The contract is expected to be finalized by Tuesday’s County Council meeting