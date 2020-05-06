Erie County Board of Elections to reveal mail-in ballot drop box

It’s a first in the history of the Erie County elections.
The Erie County Board of Elections announced a new ballot drop off box for those using mail in absentee voting. This dropbox will be located in front of the Erie County Courthouse.
A media event will be held tomorrow, after which voters will be able to drop their ballots in 24 hours a day. Voters must use the envelope sent with their ballot.
The deadline to apply for a mail in ballot is May 26th, and those ballots must be turned in by Election Day, June 2nd, at 8:00 p.m.