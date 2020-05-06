Erie County Board of Elections to reveal mail-in ballot drop box

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It’s a first in the history of the Erie County elections.

The Erie County Board of Elections announced a new ballot drop off box for those using mail in absentee voting. This dropbox will be located in front of the Erie County Courthouse.

A media event will be held tomorrow, after which voters will be able to drop their ballots in 24 hours a day. Voters must use the envelope sent with their ballot.

The deadline to apply for a mail in ballot is May 26th, and those ballots must be turned in by Election Day, June 2nd, at 8:00 p.m.