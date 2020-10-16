Erie County Board of Elections working to send out more mail-in ballots over next few days

An effort to send out more mail-in ballots to Erie County residents is underway.

According to the Erie County Board of Election, the last 20,000 ballots are being mailed out.

Residents across the county should receive their ballot in the next three to five days.

In addition, the Board of Elections expects to have a “Pre-Canvassing Committee” which will allow to open mail-in ballots before the end of Election Day, to get a head start on counting votes.

“Whether or not somebody questions the validity of the elections or the count, this is what is going to take us several days to do after the election.” said Carl Anderson.