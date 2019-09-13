Erie County Board of Elections works to finalize a paperless voting vendor for 2020 primary elections

The Erie County Board of Elections is working to finalize a voting vendor for the 2020 primary elections.

The Erie County Council is working to approve a contract to use a paperless method of voting.

For over a year and a half, the county council has been looking for a company to supply machines.

The board is working to finalize the terms with Dominion Voting and the county’s solicitor.

$1.3 million in tax money will be used over ten years. A paper ballot will also be used as a back up method during the election.

“We feel that Dominion, we have worked them into a very fair and equitable contract for the both of us, especially the tax payers of Erie County,” said Carl Anderson III, District 4, Erie County Council Member.

The contract is expected to be finalized by Tuesday’s council meeting.