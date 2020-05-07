Erie County business owners preparing to welcome back customers

Business owners are hard at work preparing to welcome back customers on Friday.

In less than 24 hours, some small business owners can open their doors to the public for the first time in about six weeks. But, when people head inside the stores, things are certainly going to be different.

Business owners have anxiously waited for the day they could reopen following a sudden stop.

“We’ve cleaned all of our surfaces and we are applying a state of the art product that will protect our surfaces for at least 30 days.” said Paula Bixby, owner of Lighthouse Jewelers.

Lighthouse Jewelers spent the last couple of days disinfecting the entire store. When customers come in, they’ll be asked to comply with safety measures as well.

“When you walk in, we are going to ask that you please spray your hands with our hand sanitizer.” said Hillary Bixby.

With the amount of extra preparations, it can call for mixed emotions.

“Excited and stressed, like I’ve said, I have gone through a lot of seasons and things going on and big plans, but this is just totally different and you just don’t know what is going to happen.” said Cheryl Zalik, Owner of Wild Birds Unlimited.

One business owner that we spoke with explained that if too many people are looking to make their way into her store, they’re adding a new kind of wait list.

“We will have someone inside with a clipboard to take their number if they have a cell phone in their car and we will call them when someone leaves and they can come in. If you don’t have a cell phone, what your car looks like and where you are parked.” Zalik said.

So, for those eager to head into a store on Friday, get ready to put on that mask. Some are asking to make your first stop a local one.

“It helps the local economy, I mean, if you’re spending the money at a big chain store, a lot of those dollars are going outside the community, so I think that’s what is so important.” said Tracy Burnside, General Manager of McBrier Properties Group.