Erie County businesses received $3 million in COVID-19 relief funds in 2021

In an announcement on Monday, Governor Wolf said a total $145 million was given to 5,860 total hospitality businesses throughout all 67 counties of the commonwealth in the last year through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program (CHIRP).

Included in that total were 124 hospitality businesses in Erie County that received a total of $3 million from CHIRP. Grants were awarded in $5,000 increments up to a maximum total of $50,000.

“We developed the CHIRP program to provide immediate relief to the commonwealth’s restaurants and hospitality businesses recovering from the pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “These businesses and their employees made sacrifices for their communities during one of the most unprecedented times we have ever lived through. It was a major priority for my administration to offer quick assistance through trusted, local partners that truly understood the needs of their area’s businesses.”

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, said the funds that helped local businesses were essential.

“The pandemic had wide-reaching economic effects on the hospitality industry in Erie,” Bizzarro said. “The hospitality industry is essential to our region, and I will always fight for small businesses, so they get the support they need, and our economy remains strong.”

Along with the Erie County establishments, 28 businesses in Crawford County received a total of $944,539 and 17 businesses in Warren County received a total of $435,000.

