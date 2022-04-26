(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Career and Resource Fair will be held on Thursday, April 28, in Erie.

During the fair, potential applicants who are interested in working for Erie County will have an opportunity to ask questions and discuss their respective careers. The Erie County Public Library, the Office of Children & Youth, Public Safety, and other county departments will have representatives on site to meet with applicants.

If interested, applicants can apply onsite.

The career fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Center (1720 Holland St. in Erie).

Representatives from support agencies and universities also will be available as a resource for building resumes and cover letters, and they can offer interviewing advice.