Erie County celebrates 211 Day

Today is 211 Day across the country, a time for communities to celebrate a unified data base for getting help fast.

In Erie County things are getting underway with a community breakfast sponsored by the United Way.

Patterned after a 911 call for emergency help, a 211 call gets citizens in touch with all of the social service resources a community offers.

For the Erie community, that’s a lot.

Mike Jaruszewicz from the United Way of Erie County states “We have over a thousand different programs and services just for Erie County in the 211 data base that folks can access now there’s one easy to remember number, as opposed to trying to flip through a phone book and trying to find a resource and often times not getting where you need to go.”

Last year the PA 211 Northwest system received nearly 7,400 calls.