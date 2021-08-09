Erie County Community College announces free tuition for fall semester for Erie County Residents

An exciting announcement is made for those interested in the new Erie County Community College.

Officials at the community college revealed on August 9th that tuition for the fall semester will be free to Erie County residents.

Classes will begin in about three weeks and about 300 students have applied thus far.

This is according to the college’s first ever president who explained how the free tuition is possible.

“So actually that’s a huge thanks to our county council who used their American Rescue Act Funding. They’ve given us a significant amount of dollars, so anybody who is a resident of Erie County for a year or longer will be able to receive free tuition,” said Christopher Gray, Erie County Community College President.

For more information on the community college, click here.

