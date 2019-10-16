Erie County Community College application to go under review by the State Board of Education

The State Board of Education will finally review Erie County’s Community College application after more than two years since it was submitted.

On October 29, 2019, a special subcommittee of the State Board of Education will meet to review the county’s 2017 application.

After that meeting, the hopes are the subcommittee will provide a recommendation to the full board when it meets November 13th and 14th. The board will act on the application at that time.

This comes on the heels of Empower Erie nonprofit organization being awarded $300,000 to rally support for the community college.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro issued the following statement regarding the Board’s action:

“The local case has been made for a community college in Erie County. We applaud our local elected officials, business and education leaders and the community college advocates for their hard work.”

He continued, “Working with the Governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Board of Education, our state delegation was able to advance this vote, which will rise or fall on the strength and merit of the application. I will continue to work with Governor Wolf and my colleagues to ensure Erie County’s education needs are fully considered. Erie County deserves this vote, one way or the other.”