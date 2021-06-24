Erie County Community College Awarded Degree-Granting Authority

Erie County’s standalone community college is one step close to opening its doors.

The State Department of Education approving a degree-granting authority to the community college.

The community college is now able to offer diploma, certificate, and associate degree programs in the arts, sciences, technologies, or general education as may be approved and authorized by the Erie County Community College’s board of trustees.

Any institution offering programs for academic credit or a degree must be authorized by the Secretary of Education prior to operating in Pennsylvania.