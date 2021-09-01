Erie County Community College begins first day of classes

It’s a historic day in the commonwealth as classes begin for the Erie County Community College.

Here is more about what this means for new students.

Faculty and students are excited about being part of this initiative making education more accessible for people in the city and county.

“Having a community college and being part of that as someone that loves education and really myself been in education for many years, I feel like everyone that wants to learn should be able to learn,” said Catherine Robertson, Professor at Erie County Community College.

Catherine Robertson is a business faculty member at the Erie County Community College at the Benedict Sisters Education Center. It’s one of the three active campus sites for the college.

One liberal studies student said that she hopes to transfer her community college credits to a four year program one day.

“I work at a preschool currently. I’m excited to further this and actually go into teaching,” said Remle Sauer, Student.

Sauer said that the location of the college makes this goal a possibility.

“I feel like this location is so convenient for anybody who needs to be or wants to be coming here,” said Sauer.

One board of trustees member said the community college is all about creating access for people of all backgrounds in the county and the city.

“One of all of the kids that are in colleges across the nation now over 50% of them started in a community college, but Erie has not had that opportunity until today so it’s a long time coming. It’s going to create real opportunity for our citizens,” said Ron Dinicola, Erie County Community College Board of Trustees Member.

“To bring all the workforce the academic and the community growth that a community college can bring,” said Cheryl Rush Dix, Erie County Community College Board of Trustees Member.

