Erie County Community College board continuing search for permanent location

The battle continues over a community college for Erie County, not if it will be built, but where it will be built.

There seems to be no clear answer as to where the community college should be located.

“The NAACP in Erie has taken a position that the community college should be located in downtown Erie for many reasons.” said Gary Horton, President of the NAACP of Erie.

Horton believes those reasons are the accessibility for the population that need access to low cost quality of education. Horton says it will be an economic boom to downtown Erie and would be inviting people of color and the poor who may not have access to transportation.

“Those initiatives have failed or have resulted in maintaining the status quo.” Horton said.

Many believe that having the community college right here in downtown Erie would be convenient, but will the college be permanently placed here?

“The Erie County Community College is a county asset, so the views of all the ends of our county need to be taken into account.” said Ron DiNicola, Chairman of the Erie County Community College.

DiNicola understands the desire of the NAACP of Erie wanting to have the college in the city.

“We’re focused on a fair process that allows us to establish and maintain confidence in the community about what we’re doing.” DiNicola said.

The college could get a $4.5 million boost from Governor Tom Wolf’s proposed budget. Horton and the others believe all roads lead to downtown Erie.

The college is expected to open in the fall of 2021. YourErie.com will keep you updated once the administration and others come to a final decision on where the community college will be placed.