(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Community College board of trustees has a new chair and new board members.

Cheryl Rush Dix has been elected as the new new chair of the college’s board. She replaces Ron DiNicola.

“This is a natural transition as Chair Rush Dix has served as vice-chair since our inception and was a key player in bringing the community college to Erie County,” said Dr. Chris Gray, president of the college.

Dix said she accepted the new role “with gratitude.”

“I look forward to continuing in the momentum of the past several years through close collaboration with President Gray and (Erie) County Executive (Brenton) Davis on behalf of students, faculty and the Erie Community,” Dix said.

Christina Vogel has been appointed vice chairperson, Dr. Annette Wagner has been appointed board secretary, and Justin Gallagher was reappointed to chair the finance committee.

Kurt Hersch, an assistant teaching professor at Gannon University, replaced DiNicola. Bob Merrill, an HR professional, replaces Tom Benson.

The board meets monthly. Additional information can be found on the college’s website.