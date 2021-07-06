Erie County Community college Board of Trustees approves temporary locations for classes

The Board of Trustees of the Erie County Community College has put a stamp of approval on temporary locations.

We spoke to a prospective student as well as the chairman of the college.

The student we spoke to said that she can’t wait to fill out her application. The chairman of the college said that many can expect to see more surprises coming.

21-year-old Deazhane Matthews is a mother with a two-year-old son. She hopes to become a probation officer.

Matthews said that she would need to secure a spot at the Erie County Community College to pursue her aspirations.

“Considering the fact that if you are a parent and if you have children, you can set up your own schedule and still have the opportunity to get your education,” said Deazhane Matthews, Prospective Student.

According to the Community College Board of Trustees, they plan to partner with three sites to hold classes including Corry Higher Education Council.

“We are also in discussion with the Erie Technical School. That has not been completely resolved yet, but the locations would be, but we’re also providing courses at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center,” said Ron Dinicola, Chairman of the Erie County Community College.

St. Benedict Education Center will be one of the locations that would benefit students like Matthews to attend classes.

Dinicola said that the college is making an effort to provide tuition to those in need. He said that the college staffing could include as many as 26 full and part time faculty.

“You see us articulating to the needs and interests of the entire county and we’re not just saying it. Here we are beginning to do it,” said Sheryl Rush Dix, Vice Chair, Erie County Community College.

For Matthews, that means she is one step closer to providing more for her and her son.

“It’s going to give me the opportunity to not only show him that I can do both, yes I can be a mom and yes I can go to school at the same time. It actually proves you can do anything you put your mind to,” said Matthews.

We’re told that July 15th is when the college will begin to receive applications.

The new president would be speaking to many coming this Thursday.

The Erie County Community College of Pennsylvania (ECCCPA) Trustees announced Dr. Gray’s appointment on June 30th 2021 following a national search to identify the founding president.

Dr. Gray will step into the presidency with confidence and experience and with the strength needed to build ECCCPA and launch a path of excellence and service for all of Erie County,” said Board Chairman Ronald DiNicola. “At such a critical time in the development of the College, he brings leadership and innovation.”

Dr. Gray will take the helm of ECCCPA on July 14, 2021.

