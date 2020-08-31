Erie County Community College Board of Trustees nominee pens open letter to community

Councilman for the 5th District, Brian Shank has submitted another nominee for the the Board of Trustees for the community college. Shank has nominated fellow Republican Justin Gallagher.

This comes after shank originally nominated Brent Davis, a long-time and out-spoken opponent to the creation of the community college. Council, with a vote of 4 to 3, turned down Davis for a position on the board.

Gallagher served four years on the Harborcreek School Board and two years on the Erie County Technical School Board.

Shank saying Gallagher’s background with the technical school helped him to stand out.

Gallagher has released the following open letter to the Erie community regarding his position on the community college:

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to be nominated by Councilman Shank as a potential member of the Board of Trustees for the Erie Community College. This institution has the ability to transform Erie County for years to come. Erie is at a turning point, and the community college, along with many other ongoing efforts, proves that the Erie community is striving to make it a turn for the better. I will be very straightforward with my position on the community college: I would like to see alternate funding sources to fund the college. I do believe the taxpayers of Erie County are taxed enough, and we need to identify alternative funding sources that does not involve raising taxes on our already overburdened tax base. I want to ensure that the college develops our workforce in Erie County. We must develop skills for careers that are in demand in Erie County. We must develop skills in our community to make Erie County a targeted destination for new businesses, and business relocation. I would like to see a partnership with the Erie County Technical School and area high schools. Programs at the Erie County Technical School could feed into programs at the community college. I believe a concerted effort with these secondary institutions is necessary to fully realize the full potential of the community college. I would also like to share that I am a Harborcreek resident who strives to make our community a better place. As much as I can, I get involved with volunteer activities for the betterment of Erie County. I recently served 4 years on the Harbor Creek School Board and 2 years on the Erie County Technical School Board giving me some very recent experience as a board member for an academic institution. On the Harbor Creek School Board, I was chairman of the finance committee, and also treasurer of the board with a $34 million operating budget. Other activities include coaching youth basketball in Harborcreek, being Vice-Chair of the Eastside YMCA Advisory Board, being President of the Harbor Creek Alumni Association, among others. I work at Wabtec Corporation in Erie in Fulfillment. I graduated from Penn State Behrend with a Finance degree, and a minor in applied economics. I also recently graduated from Gannon University with a Masters of Business Administration (MBA). I am engaged to my fiancée Jenelle Hoelke, and we plan to get married this upcoming spring. If nominated, I look forward to working with the new board, and having an impact for generations to come.”

County council will vote later today on the nomination. Shank says he believes the council will all vote in favor of his nomination.