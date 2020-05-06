Erie County community college debate delayed due to pandemic

The vote on what will happen to the Erie County Community College application continues to extend.

Last November, the State Board of Education voted to have a hearing this month, but with the pandemic impacting many of us, it has delayed the hearing. Now, the board is debating when to hold the hearing, and how.

Many of the board members gave their suggestions to conduct the hearing virtually, but that may not happen.

“That we can begin to have either a virtual hearing or a hearing officer so that we can continue to progress towards getting this result.” said Jim Barker.

Once the board comes up with a plan on how they should hold the hearing, then that is when they will decide to vote or not.