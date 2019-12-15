Breaking News
Erie County Community College discussed at education session Sunday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The group “Erie County Taxpayers against Erie County Community College” held a working meeting this afternoon to educate the public.

Their goal is to peititon the Pennsylvania Board of Education to consider the negative fiscal impacts of a standalone community college near Erie County. They are asking the board to remember people who are on fixed income, social security, disability and families working hard to make ends meet.

“We already have the NPRC, so to me it’s a political battle as a taxpayer, we have a community college, it’s already in operation and Empower Erie wants to duplicate services which is going to raise taxes.” said Brent Davis.

Crowdfunding for the legal expenses of challenging the community college effort in Harrisburg was also done.

