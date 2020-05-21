Erie County Community College hearing dates now set for June

The Pennsylvania State Board of Education has now set June 10 and 11 as the dates for the rescheduled virtual hearing and anticipated final vote on the Erie County Community College application.

As of now, the plans call for the hearing to be held in a fully virtual format. Testimony is to be provided by video conferencing. The board members indicated at a recent meeting that the hearing will be immediately followed by a vote on the community college application. This had been pending since July of 2017.

If approved, Erie County would be the first new community college established in the Commonwealth in more than 25 years.