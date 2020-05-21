1  of  3
Breaking News
21 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 121 of 183 people have recovered Department of Health: 65,392 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 4,869 deaths Presque Isle Partnership announces all 2020 summer fundraising events are canceled

Erie County Community College hearing dates now set for June

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Pennsylvania State Board of Education has now set June 10 and 11 as the dates for the rescheduled virtual hearing and anticipated final vote on the Erie County Community College application.

As of now, the plans call for the hearing to be held in a fully virtual format. Testimony is to be provided by video conferencing. The board members indicated at a recent meeting that the hearing will be immediately followed by a vote on the community college application. This had been pending since July of 2017.

If approved, Erie County would be the first new community college established in the Commonwealth in more than 25 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar