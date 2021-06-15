Erie County Community College inches closer to naming locations where in-person classes will take place

The Erie County Community College is inching closer to naming locations where in-person classes will take place.

We spoke with the interim president for an update on where those classes will take place.

Although Interim College President Judith Gay didn’t specifically say what buildings they are considering for the community college.

Gay did say that she proposed two buildings to the board of trustees.

Erie County Community College in-person learning will happen in the City of Erie and in the county.

Aside from using the Blasco Library as previously reported, some are still wondering what other buildings will be used for in-person classes.

The interim president said that there are two proposed building leases that the nine member Board of Trustees will soon vote on.

“I should mention these are the initial locations and that’s because the board would spend some time thinking about and discussing permanent locations for the college, but we needed locations for the September opening,” saidJudith Gay, Interim President of the Erie County Community College.

Gay said that the school has hired six full-time faculty members. 450 plus students can enroll for classes starting on July 12th.

Gay said that there’s no application fee at the moment, but she’ll be presenting the proposal of tuition and fees to the board.

She said that there are three degrees that students can consider. Two of the degrees are career degrees, the Information Technology Networking Degree and Management Entrepreneurial Thinking Degree, which students can get employed.

There is also a Liberal Arts Degree that can be transferred to other institutions.

With all of the opportunities the community college has to offer, students are looking forward to it.

“After high school I ended up getting married. Then it really went further back now to see something closer, more affordable. It’s like opening something better for me basically,” said Daivon War, Senior Class of 2020 Erie High School.

Ward is an entrepreneur who hopes he can expand his knowledge with the business classes the community has to offer.

The board will vote on the initial in-person location buildings next week. The public will be able to attend these meetings.

There will be more conversations about the permanent locations.

