Erie County Community College names new Vice President of Academic and Student Services

Erie County Community College has named its first Vice President of Academic and Student Services.

Guy Goodman will start in his new role on Nov. 29, and will be a member of the President’s Cabinet. In the position, he will be responsible for all matters relating to faculty, curriculum, and academic policies, developing a student-centered culture, implementing student affairs structure and processes, overseeing and developing workforce and continuing education, and leading accreditation efforts.

Goodman was most recently Dean of Student Enrollment Services at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, AZ. He served in that position since 2013.

While there, he implemented the Strategic Enrollment Management Plan, oversaw high school recruitment and student retention programs, served as an investigator on Title IX issues, co-chaired the school’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Team, and implemented a program of basic needs resources for students.

He was also responsible for the Departments of Enrollment Services, Financial Aid, TRiO programs, Disability Resources and Services, Veterans Services, Student Life and Leadership, and Recruitment, Outreach, and the Welcome Center.

Prior to South Mountain Community College, Goodman was employed at Illinois Central College where he taught as an adjunct faculty member, was the Head baseball Coach, Coordinator of the Minority Student Transfer Center, Coordinator of the Athlete Monitoring Program, Director of the Student Service Center and Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Student Services. Goodman also coordinated athletic monitoring function for the ten intercollegiate athletic teams.

Goodman has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Knox College in Illinois and a Master’s degree in Sport, Health, Leisure and Physical Studies from the University of Iowa.

