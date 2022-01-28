Erie County Community College officials discuss challenges and successes during first year

The Erie County Community College of Pennsylvania navigating its first year in the community. The college is making adjustments and seeing success in its second semester as a college.

“We are finding the challenges are deep here and we have real poverty here in Erie County. That poses a real challenge when folks are worried about housing and food, it’s hard for them to even think about getting upskilled so they can build a better career,” said Chris Gray, President of the Erie County Community College.

“Our students are doing well and our students are connecting with our faculty and staff here on our campus. We are excited to be a part of the landscape,” said Guy Goodman, VP of Academic and Student Services.

The college is using community partners to help their students in need.

“We have students with food insecurity, so we’ve been able to partner with some of the churches. We were able to partner with EMTA for transportation. Of course, county government has been a huge support so the amount of support and the good will here in the college has really allowed us to build a good infrastructure to support student learning,” Gray said.

During his State of the County speech, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he fully supports the community college and what it has to offer the people in our region.

“I’m sure they, in turn, will work with the Office of the County Executive to make sure we are giving our young people first rate training for the workforce we’ve planned to build on our way to greatness,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

President Gray says the college will announce new classes for the upcoming fall semester in a couple months.