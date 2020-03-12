Erie County community college plan hearing postponed

After a meeting on Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Board of Education unanimously voted to postpone the upcoming March 18th hearing on the plan for a community college in Erie County, this according to a news release.

The board made this decision due to developments within Pennsylvania regarding COVID-19. The board further voted to delegate the authority to reschedule the hearing to the chair of the Board.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper explained that while she was extremely disappointed, she understands the reasoning behind the decision.

“It is my hope that as soon as the health concerns related to COVID-19 are stabilized, the Board will make the rescheduling of this hearing a top priority. The people of Erie County have been waiting nearly three years for a vote and are deserving of a decision as soon as safely feasible.” Dahlkemper said.