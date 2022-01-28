Erie County Community College talks challenges, successes during first year

The Erie County Community College of Pennsylvania is navigating its first year in the community.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said he fully supports the college during his State of the County speech earlier this week.

The Vice President of Academic and Student Services says he is happy to see students connecting with facility and staff.

The college is also partnering with community organizations to help struggling students.

“We have students with food insecurity, so we’ve been able to partner with some of the churches. With transportation, we were able to partner with EMTA. Of course, county government has been a huge support. The amount of support and the goodwill here in the college has really allowed us to build a good infrastructure to support student learning,” said Chris Gray, president, Erie County Community College.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

President Gray says in the next few months the college will announce new classes for the upcoming fall semester.