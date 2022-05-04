The Erie County Community College has announced some new programs for future students.

Five new programs will be coming to ECCCA at the beginning of the fall semester of 2022.

The certificate programs for the fall include welding, corrections, CNC operator/programmer, industrial maintenance, and automated electrical systems.

The new Associate Degree program that will be offered is the Associate of Applied Science degree in criminal justice.

To showcase the college’s new programs, there will be an open house that will begin on April 4 at the Saint Benedict Education Center on East 10th Street.