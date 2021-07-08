Erie County Community College welcomes new president

The Erie County Community College Board of Trustees and others have welcomed its new president.

Dr. Chris Gray is coming from a background filled with academic and workforce development. He was most recently the Vice President For Academic and Student Affairs at McHenry County College in McHenry County, Illinois.

The president of the college says his mission is to partner with local Erie schools to meet the needs of those, especially the underserved communities, who are looking forward to pursuing a college career and transition to the workforce.

“What’s critical of the underserved population is that the system doesn’t meet their needs, they may not have access to it. So one thing we have to learn is to get into those neighborhoods, get into those high schools, to start understand what are the needs, what are the barriers, and how do we help develop a system where they can access post-secondary opportunities,” said Dr. Chris Gray, president, Erie County Community College.

Applications for the community college open July 15th. Visit ecccpa.org for more information.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list