Erie County community college will be on the agenda during the next state Board of Education meeting

Bringing a community college to Erie County will be on the agenda during the next Pennsylvania Board of Education meeting.

The board plans to discuss a hearing on the Erie County community college plan and action plan for the next steps for a hearing which was scheduled for March 18th.

Members of Empower Erie want to get further than just being back on the agenda. They want to get the hearing rescheduled before the six month hearing ends, which is May 14th.

“We have met every litmus test, we’ve jumped every hurtle, we’ve jumped through every hoop. We deserve a vote at this time. We’re willing to come to Harrisburg or even hold a virtual meeting, but the time is now for us to have a vote,” said Andre Horton, Erie County council member.

The board meeting is scheduled for May 6th.