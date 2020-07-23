Erie County Community Resource Center now open

Erie County officials opening a day reporting center today.

The Resources Center will be for non-violent offenders. It provides an alternative to prison or at home monitoring.

There, offenders will have access to a number of services, including:

GED Preparation/ Adult Education

Anger Management

Cognitive Behavioral Groups

Drug and Alcohol Testing and Services

Mental Health Services

Offender Supervision

Case Management

There are also other services provided in the facility include a DUI program and adult probation/parole services.

The center was an idea from former County Councilwoman Carol Loll, who was also in attendance for the ribbon cutting.

The center has partnered wtih CareerLink, Barber National Institute and Pyramid.

“For me, the greatest thing about it is that citizens who find themselves on the wrong side of the law will get the help they need here, whether it be mental help, drug and alcohol help, getting a GED so they can actually get a good job, or a number of other services, they can get it all in one place, a one stop shop for them, and I really believe it’s going to be something we’re going to look back on and say ‘This is a great investment for the community.'” said County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Area judges have started to sentence offenders to the center. Classes are possibly kicking off early next week.